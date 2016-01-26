Allegri ponders resting Pogba and Dybala versus Inter

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has hinted at resting Paul Pogba and Paulo Dybala in Wednesday's Coppa Italia encounter with Inter.

France midfielder Pogba and Argentina forward Dybala have been key figures for the reigning Serie A champions this campaign, but Allegri could bench them for the first leg of the semi-final tie in Turin in order to keep his star men fresh.

"Pogba sat out against Udinese, I'll weigh up his inclusion seeing as Kwadwo Asamoah is in good shape," Allegri said at a media conference.

"Dybala? Players don't have to play every game. It's important we all reach the end of the season in good shape."

Midfielder Claudio Marchisio and defender Leonardo Bonucci may also be rested, while Sami Khedira and Simone Zaza will not feature.

"I'll have a look at Hernanes because Marchisio's a yellow card away from suspension. Khedira and Zaza will miss out," Allegri added.

"Khedira played well on Sunday [in the win over Roma] and I'd prefer to let him work for a week ahead of our next game.

"Alvaro Morata played well when he came on against Roma. He'll be involved.

"When I rest Bonucci, I could play Andrea Barzagli at the heart of defence, or we could switch to a back four.

"[Juan] Cuadrado to start? He's doing well, he's improved a great deal and is a player who can turn the game."