Allegri praises strike duo after win over Sampdoria

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri praised strike duo Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain in the wake of Wednesday's resounding 4-1 win over Sampdoria.

Mandzukic headed his first league goal of the season after just four minutes to give the Serie A champions the lead in Turin and they were 2-0 up five minutes later when Giorgio Chiellini nodded home a Miralem Pjanic corner.

And, although Patrik Schick pulled one back for Sampdoria just short of the hour mark, Pjanic's close-range finish and Chiellini's second ensured an emphatic response to Saturday's loss against AC Milan.

A delighted Allegri said: "The two strikers system worked quite well, with Mandzukic next to Pipita [Higuain].

"Higuain played a good game and I'm happy for Mandzukic who deserved the goal and did very well.

"Together Higuain and he moved well. It was the second game they played together and they did better than they did in the first.

"We have to work on their understanding and it was important that they were playing together. With the [next] game against Napoli, we will see if we play only one or even both of them."

Allegri conceded some disappointed that Sampdoria had been allowed briefly back into the game, but he was generally happy with the performance.

"The boys were very good from the start," he said. "We unlocked them at the beginning, but then made a mistake which reopened the race. But then we closed it again and suffered no major problems.

"It was important to win again in view of the challenge against Napoli."

Juventus remain two points ahead of Roma at the top of the table, with Saturday's opponents Napoil a further two points behind in third following their win at Sassuolo.