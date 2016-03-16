Allegri rues Juventus' profligacy

Massimiliano Allegri believes Juventus would have eliminated Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 had they been more clinical in front of goal.

Juventus were leading 2-0 after 45 minutes of play in the second leg at Allianz Arena on Wednesday, but they were unable to hold on to their 4-2 lead on aggregate as goals from Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller saw the game go to extra-time.

Thiago Alcantara and Kingsley Coman then ended Juve' Champions League ambitions, but Allegri feels things could have ended differently had his team been more clinical.

"It's a shame to be eliminated after a performance like this, against a Bayern who have extraordinary players," Allegri told Premium Sport.

"One minute before the half-time whistle, [Juan] Cuadrado could have scored the 3-0, [Alvaro] Morata got some chances and [Stephan] Lichtsteiner could have scored. We had to be more clinical in front of goal. We could have done better in some situations. We had to be more calm.

"It was not easy to be 2-0 up after 45 minutes. We showed character. We had to defend better with those last two balls. They were unable to create anything and were not dangerous. But then from the 70th minute on everything changed. That's football.

"It is useless to talk about the referee now. I can only give my team a compliment. It was an important test for us. We played against one of the favourites with a new team. We are sad, but we have to move on because we have the derby against Torino at the weekend."

Juventus loanee Coman played a key role in Bayern's comeback with a goal and an assist and Allegri acknowledged the France international's display in Munich.

"Coman? He put in a good performance and scored when we gave away too much space," Allegri added.

"He has developed a lot. Germany suits him because he gets more space there to showcase his qualities."