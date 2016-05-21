Allegri salutes players after Juve clinch double

Massimiliano Allegri heaped praised on his players after Juventus claimed an historic Coppa Italia victory, though he was quick to congratulate fallen opponents AC Milan.

Milan huffed and puffed but ultimately were unable to make the breakthrough as Juve broke their hearts with a 1-0 victory after extra time in Saturday's final.

Substitute Alvaro Morata was the hero in Rome, netting the 110th-minute winner to help Juve become the first team to complete a Serie A and Coppa Italia double in back-to-back seasons.

Speaking afterwards, Allegri said: "First of all I want to thank my players. Winning tonight [Saturday] was not easy and so the club and fans also deserve some of the kudos.

"I also have to congratulate Milan, especially for how they played in the first half.

"In the second period we got on the ball a bit more and took more risks. But finals are like that, you have to not only be good but lucky as well."

Of his match-winning substitutions, which saw Alvaro and Juan Cuadrado combine for the winner, Allegri added: "I had to decide whether to win the match right there and then or wait for the penalties.

"I brought on Cuadrado and Morata in order to go for the win.

"This is Juventus and so we have an obligation to always try to win. We had a great season with our third trophy of the season."