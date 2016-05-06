Allegri signs new Juventus deal

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri has signed a new deal at Juventus that ties him to the Serie A champions until 2018, the club have confirmed.

Allegri joined the Turin giants in July 2014 following a three-and-a-half-year spell at AC Milan and has built on the success of predecessor Antonio Conte by leading Juve to their fourth and fifth successive Scudetti.

The 48-year-old had 12 months remaining on his previous deal but both he and the club were eager to extend his stay with the Bianconeri.

A club statement read: "Juventus Football Club is delighted to announce that Massimiliano Allegri has signed an extended contract that ties him to the club until 30 June 2018.

"Following his first season in the Bianconeri dugout, which yielded Scudetto honours and an historic 10th Coppa Italia success, Allegri penned a new agreement until 2017, and his fine work in steering the club to Italian Super Cup and Quinquennio glory has been rewarded by another fresh deal."

Allegri has been widely praised for the way he has managed to maintain Juventus' domestic superiority in Italy this season despite losing several key figures at the end of the 2014-15 campaign.

Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal and Carlos Tevez all left Juventus Stadium with Allegri replacing them with the likes of Sami Khedira, Paulo Dybala, Alex Sandro, Hernanes and Mario Manduzic, while also bringing in Juan Cuadrado on loan from Chelsea.

It appeared the changes had not had the desired effect when Juve opened the season with two wins from their opening eight Serie A matches.

But the new players then clicked with Dybala particularly impressive as Allegri's men went on a run of 26 wins from 28 games to clinch the Scudetto after closest challengers Napoli lost 1-0 at Roma on April 25.

Allegri also guided Juventus to the final of the Champions League last season, but they were knocked out by Bayern Munich in the last 16 this time around.