Allegri stays grounded after Juventus demolish Inter
Juventus hammered Inter 3-0 in their Coppa Italia semi-final first leg but head coach Massimiliano Allegri is not getting carried away.
Massimiliano Allegri says the job is still not done for Juventus despite watching his side demolish Inter 3-0 in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg on Wednesday.
Alvaro Morata struck twice – the Spaniard's first goals since October 4 – and Paulo Dybala came off the bench to add a third for the holders as Inter were outplayed in Turin.
To compound the visitors' woes, Jeison Murillo was sent off for a second bookable offence late on.
And despite the Nerazzurri now needing a remarkable comeback in the second leg at San Siro on March 1 to prevent Juve from reaching the final, Allegri is still demanding improvement from his players.
"Right now Juventus is fine, the guys played a good match," he said.
"It was not easy; we were good in defence but we have to improve in the build-up phase.
"I would say that at this time we are taking away great satisfaction [from the performance] but we still have much to do.
"We still [have to get to] the Coppa Italia final and we are second in the league, not first."
Morata meanwhile expressed his relief at ending a long barren run in front of goal.
"It was an important night for me," he said. "Thanks to all my team-mates for their encouragement and support.
"I am now a completely different player than yesterday. A striker lives [for] goal, now I expect to continue like this."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.