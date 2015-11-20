Allegri targets Milan scalp

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is determined to get one over on his former employers when the Serie A champions host AC Milan on Saturday.

Allegri spent four years at Milan between 2010 and 2014, guiding the club to the Scudetto in his first season in charge.

Juve head into this weekend's encounter in Turin with 18 points from 12 games, trailing sixth-placed Milan by two points.

"Juventus versus Milan is one of the most important games in the Italian football calendar," Allegri said at a news conference.

"Sinisa Mihajlovic is doing a good job. Milan will be alongside us in fighting for the top three spots.

"It's important to start stringing together a consistent run of results. Milan will be a tough opponent because they're in good form, but we want to keep climbing the table.

"Juventus have the best defenders in the business in Europe, but we need to improve our defensive play as a team.

"Tomorrow's aim is to beat and overtake Milan. It would give us momentum for the game against Manchester City.

"In the next four days we have the chance to overtake Milan in the Serie A table and reach the Champions League knockout stages."