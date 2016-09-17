Allegri unconcerned by Dybala drought

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has claimed he is not worried about Paulo Dybala's lack of goals so far this season.

Dybala enjoyed a stellar first season at Juventus as he netted 23 goals from 46 appearances in all competitions, but he has yet to find the net this term, with fellow Argentine Gonzalo Higuain, a club-record signing from Napoli, the reigning champions' main man in attack now.

Nevertheless, Allegri sees no reason for concern just yet as Juve prepare for Sunday's trip to Inter.

"Dybala's role has not changed this season," Allegri said at a news conference.

"He has not scored yet, but that can happen to all forwards."

Juventus already hold a five-point lead over Inter after just three games and Allegri is keen to widen the gap on Sunday as they chase yet another title.

"Our primary objective this term is to win a sixth straight Scudetto," hesaid.

"The game against Inter represents a first key duel of the season in our quest to win the Scudetto.

"We put in a good performance against Sevilla despite the result. We need to keep our feet on the ground.

"We can play in different formations, but our attitude is more important."

Allegri revealed Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sami Khedira will start for Juventus in the Derby d'Italia.

"I can confirm that Lichtsteiner will play," he said.

"Khedira will also play, joining Lichtsteiner down the right side of the pitch.

"I still need to make a decision on the others. By rotating the squad, we're able to play games every three days at the same high level of intensity. I'll go with three at the back."