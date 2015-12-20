Allegri wants complacent Juventus to learn their lesson

Massimiliano Allegri has urged Juventus to be wary of complacency after watching his side almost blow a two-goal lead in stoppage time during their 3-2 victory at Carpi.

Mario Mandzukic's double and Paul Pogba's second-half effort put Juve in control of the Serie A fixture at the Stadio Alberto Braglia.

Marco Borriello's early opener had earned a surprise lead for the struggling hosts, but Allegri's team rallied and appeared to be cruising to an easy win.

However, Leonardo Bonucci put through his own net in the first minute of added time to give Carpi a vague sense of hope before Lorenzo Lollo spurned a golden chance to level the match with 90 seconds remaining.

Allergi was visibly furious on the touchline towards the end of the clash and afterwards he said: "Today we did well up until five minutes from the end. We need to let this be a lesson for us.

"It was important to win. The result takes us momentarily up to second and strengthens our league position

"Inter are having a fine campaign. We need to keep ticking along and making up ground," he said of the leaders, who are three points ahead of Juve prior to a match at home to Lazio later on Sunday.

Pogba, who scored his second goal in as many matches following a strike in the mid-week Coppa Italia victory over local rivals Torino, said: "My goal was important for the two-goal cushion. We won and that's what we came here to do.

"We're not looking at the others. We'll focus solely on ourselves."