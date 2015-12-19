Allegri warns Inter they have won nothing yet

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has warned Inter they have won nothing yet irrespective of their good start in Serie A.

The San Siro side sit top of the table with 36 points from 16 games, holding a four-point lead over Fiorentina and Napoli, while Juventus are trailing by six points in fourth place.

But Allegri's men have won six top-flight fixtures on the bounce to underline their threat.

"The season isn't over and Inter haven't won the Scudetto yet," Allegri said of Roberto Mancini's men.

"But they do have a strong squad, a coach who has won titles before and are the only side up there not competing in Europe, which is a slight advantage.

"After two years of not even being in the Europa League, they've been able to work on the team. They also have very physical, solid players who can get results."

Allegri does not see Inter as Juventus' only rivals in the race for the championship, though, stressing Roma should not be written off yet either.

"Roma are absolutely not ruled out, as it's quick in football to go from the gutter to the stars," he added.

"They are in the Champions League Round of 16 and have every chance of getting back into the race.

"Considering the way this season is going, I think it'll be decided on the final day or at the most the penultimate round."

Juve and Inter drew 0-0 in October and meet again at the Juventus Stadium in February.