Allegri: We have to be cautious with Marchisio

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has revealed Claudio Marchisio could make his comeback from injury in Saturday's match against Udinese, but made it clear he will not take any risks with the midfielder.

Marchisio has yet to feature in an official match this campaign due to a knee injury, but played his first minutes of the season in a friendly against Pro Settimo Eureka in midweek.

Although the 30-year-old may return versus Udinese, Allegri remains cautious.

"Marchisio played 45 minutes in a friendly during the week and is coming along very nicely indeed," Allegri stated at a news conference.

"He is an important player, but we have to be cautious after such an injury.

"[Daniele] Rugani, [Kwadwo] Asaoah and [Marko] Pjaca are the only guaranteed absentees.

"[Medhi] Benatia is fit and may start from the off on Saturday."

A busy period awaits Juventus and Allegri is determined to start on a high against Udinese.

"The match against Udinese is the first of seven big matches in the next 22 days," he added.

"We will need to be ready. We must approach Udinese with caution, they have some good players and an excellent new coach. It will not be an easy game."

Allegri will include promising youngster Moise Kean in his matchday squad to give the striker an idea of what first-team football is like.

"Kean will join the squad," the Juventus coach added.

"He's a talent but at 16 years old, he needs more matchday experience. We are including him to help him grow."