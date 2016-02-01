Allen desperate for Premier League action

Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen has impressed in cup fixtures, but now wants the chance to shine in the Premier League.

Allen - who arrived at Anfield under former boss Brendan Rodgers - has struggled for league minutes under new manager Jurgen Klopp, but after scoring the winning penalty in the League Cup semi-final shoot-out against Stoke City and captaining a second-string side to a 0-0 draw against West Ham in the FA Cup fourth round, he hopes he has succeeded in impressing the German.

Allen has just one league start to his name this season and has played 126 minutes across his seven appearances in the Premier League.

The Welshman said it has been a tough season, but is focused on forcing his way into Klopp's starting 11.

"It’s been a tough season with the competition as fierce as ever so any opportunity that comes along I’ve got to show what I can do," Allen said.

"I hope the last few weeks can be a springboard to force my way into the reckoning for more games.

"My focus has been on making sure I am ready. Sometimes if you are not playing you can take your foot off the pedal a bit and I've wanted to make sure that has not happened.

"I don’t want to get my chance and then blow it. It's testing because everyone wants to play week in, week out, but we’ll see what comes of it."

His lack of league minutes could also impact his standing within the Wales camp ahead of Euro 2016.

"I would be lying if I said that was not at the back of my mind," Allen added.

"But there is enough time between now and then for more opportunities so I will keep the faith and hopefully go to the Euros in good nick."