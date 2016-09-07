Allen relishing Bony link up

Joe Allen has backed Wilfried Bony to provide Stoke City with the firepower they need to recover from their stuttering start to the Premier League season.

Mark Hughes' side are winless after three matches, collecting only one point in their opening draw with Middlesbrough.

The Potters have scored just twice so far – one coming from a Bojan Krkic penalty – so the arrival of Bony on loan from Manchester City is a much-needed boost to their strike force.

Allen – who is also a new arrival at the bet365 Stadium – is relishing the prospect of linking up with the Ivorian.

"Everyone is talking about the impact he [Bony] could have and will have at Stoke," said the Wales international.

"The boys who played with him at Swansea talk very highly of him, so I'm looking forward to playing alongside him."

The 26-year-old made his move from Liverpool earlier in the transfer window and says the change of approach at the club played a huge part in his decision.

"It's pretty obvious that my type of play would not have suited Stoke years ago, but the likes of [Xherdan] Shaqiri, [Marko] Arnautovic, Bojan, [Ibrahim] Afellay, [Gianni] Imbula, players they have brought in and others that have already been there, [Glenn] Whelan, [Jonathan] Walters, [Peter] Crouch, the list went on and on," he added.

"It made it really appealing to me. That was one of the big reasons why I signed there.

"There were a few selling points. It was retaining the key players they had, they weren't looking to sell anyone and they were actively seeking to bring more quality in.

"That was music to my ears as a player who was potentially looking to join them."