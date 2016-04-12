Allen: Support from Liverpool fans meant a lot to me

Joe Allen said he is grateful for the support shown by Liverpool fans after receiving a standing ovation in the side's 4-1 win over Stoke City on Sunday.

Allen played a starring role as Liverpool cruised past Stoke in the one-sided Premier League clash at Anfield, drawing manager Jurgen Klopp to praise the midfielder as "brilliant".

The Wales international received a standing ovation from the Liverpool faithful after coming off in the 78th minute.

Ahead of Liverpool's return leg against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League quarter-finals, Allen said the support from the fans meant a lot to him.

"It meant a huge amount. I'm really grateful for the support I've had from the fans," Allen told the Liverpool Echo.

"It was a special moment to have experienced that. I really enjoyed it.

"It's always a privilege to play at Anfield and when you pick up three points, it makes it that much sweeter."

With captain Jordan Henderson sidelined through injury, Allen looks set to start in his place against Dortmund on Thursday, following last week's 1-1 draw.

"Losing Jordan has been the one big disappointment we've had in the last week or so. He's our captain and a key player for us," 26-year-old.

"He's going to be missed for sure but it's a case of making sure whoever starts steps up and helps the team get through what's an exciting time.

"My focus all season has been on staking a claim. Inevitably there are injuries and suspensions throughout the season so you will get opportunities.

"My aim hasn't changed. It's about trying to make sure when you get an opportunity that you take it with both hands.

"There is a lot still to play for this season and there's still a lot to achieve. I want to be a part of that."