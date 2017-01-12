Alli a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona - Ardiles

Former Tottenham player and manager Ossie Ardiles believes Dele Alli is a prime target for LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Last season's PFA Young Player of the Year, England international Alli has continued where he left off in 2016-17, with 10 goals in the Premier League this term.

Alli - who is under contract until 2022 - has scored seven goals in four league games following his match-winning brace against London rivals Chelsea last week.

And Ardiles - a FA Cup and UEFA cup winner with Tottenham - said he would be trying to sign the 20-year-old midfielder if he were manager of European champions Madrid or reigning LaLiga title holders Barca.

"Success breeds success, and a lot of our players are starting to demand interest from different clubs," the Argentine World Cup winner said via Sky Sports.

"Real Madrid and Barcelona are going to be interested and I would say Dele Alli is the prime suspect right now.

"Everyone wants him, and if I was the manager of Real Madrid and Barcelona, I would want him. He is a wonderful player and very young.

"It's very important that we win something, last season was brilliant and we finished third, qualified for the Champions League. But we need to win something like the FA Cup, the Europa League, or of course the major trophy in the Premier League.

"If we win it will be a lot easier to keep everybody, but if we don't there's no reason why not. We can wait another year and all these players have long contracts as well, so hopefully they will stay with us."