Alli out for 'a few weeks' with knee injury

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino expects Dele Alli to be sidelined for "a few weeks" with a knee injury, ruling him out of England's upcoming internationals.

The 20-year-old midfielder was left out of the squad to play Arsenal in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with Pochettino revealing he sustained a knee problem in training.

Alli will consequently miss England's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Scotland on Friday and the friendly against Spain four days later.

"Bad luck yesterday in the training session, he twisted his knee. We need to assess him today and tomorrow," Pochettino told BT Sport.

"He'll be out for a few weeks. We hope it's not a big issue. It's bad luck he was in the team he's an important player but that's football."

Despite the loss of Alli, Spurs welcomed Harry Kane back into the starting line-up with the striker having overcome an ankle injury that had sidelined him since September.