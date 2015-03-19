Almeida and Coentrao return to Portugal squad

Fernando Santos has welcomed Hugo Almeida and Fabio Coentrao back to Portugal's squad as part of five changes for their matches with Serbia and Cape Verde.

Portugal host Serbia in Lisbon in Euro 2016 qualifying on March 29 before a friendly against Cape Verde two days later, and Santos has used the opportunity to bring players back in.

Almeida - who has 19 goals in 56 caps - made his last appearance for the national team during the World Cup, while Coentrao has not featured since September due to injury.

The pair are joined in the squad by Hugo Ventura, Antunes and Eliseu, none of whom featured in the last round of fixtures in November.

Portugal currently sit second in Group I of qualifying after three matches, one point behind Denmark who do not play in the upcoming matches.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon), Hugo Ventura (Belenenses)

Defenders: Antunes (Dynamo Kiev), Jose Bosingwa (Trabzonspor), Bruno Alves (Fenerbahce), Cedric (Sporting Lisbon), Eliseu (Benfica), Fabio Coentrao, Pepe (both Real Madrid), Jose Fonte (Southampton), Ricardo Carvalho (Monaco)

Midfielders: Andre Gomes (Valencia), Joao Mario, William Carvalho (both Sporting Lisbon), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Tiago (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Danny (Zenit), Eder (Sporting Braga), Hugo Almeida (Kuban Krasnodar), Nani (Sporting), Ricardo Quaresma (Porto), Vieirinha (Wolfsburg)