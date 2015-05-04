Almeria 2 Celta Vigo 2: Bifouma, Zongo inspire hosts' comeback

Almeria had to come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo on Monday, leaving the Andalusians just two points above La Liga's relegation zone.

Celta led 2-0 at half-time following strikes from Nolito and Santi Mina but inspired by Thievy Bifouma and Jonathan Zongo, Almeria fought their way back into the contest to claim a share of the points, as both sides ended the match with 10 players.

With five other members of La Liga's bottom seven failing to win earlier over the weekend, Almeria could opened up a four-point gap on 18th-placed Deportivo La Coruna, while also gaining ground on Levante and Getafe, but had to settle for a draw.

Bifouma reduced Celta's lead just 74 seconds into the second half after good lead-up play by Zongo.

Seven minutes later, Celta defender Gustavo Cabral was sent off for hauling Bifouma down, with the Almeria striker through on goal, and the home side capitalised in the 68th minute when Zongo struck.

But the hosts' momentum disappeared after Mauro dos Santos received a second yellow card in the 74th minute.