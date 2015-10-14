Almeria through as Alaves and Oviedo crash out

Almeria are through to the last 32 of the Copa del Rey following a 2-1 win over Segunda Division rivals Gimnastic Tarragona.

Miguel Rivera's men are in the relegation zone of the Spanish second tier with eight points from as many games but found respite in the cup as goals from Fernando Soriano and Quique settled Wednesday's encounter.

Deportivo Alaves and Real Oviedo, who have both made strong starts to the Segunda season, suffered defeats.

Alaves lost 3-1 to Leganes and nine-man Oviedo were beaten 3-2 at home by Mirandes in extra time.

Oviedo forced extra time despite seeing Dani Bautista and Hector Font sent off in the second half, but Abdon Prats completed his hat-trick in the 104th minute to seal victory for Mirandes.

UD Logrones won 5-4 on penalties againsy UCAM Murcia after extra time ended 2-2, while Edgar's 97th-minute strike gave Reus Deportiu a 2-1 triumph over Lleida Esportiu.

Elsewhere, Barakaldo overcame Huracan Valencia 1-0, Cadiz beat Laredo by the same scoreline, Linense were 2-0 winners over Ebro and Elias Perez's late goal ensured a 2-1 victory for Villanovense against Racing Ferrol.