Alonso denies allegations of tax fraud

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso has released a statement to deny allegations of suspected tax fraud during his time at Real Madrid.

Spanish publication El Mundo claimed that the former Madrid star was under investigation over allegedly failing to declare his income from image rights between 2010 and 2012.

Alonso has since insisted he has always complied with his tax requirements and has vowed to prove his innocence.

In a statement released via his official Twitter account, Alonso said: "Following the information published today by newspaper El Mundo about Xabi Alonso and the Tax Office, the player states the following:

"1. To clarify absolutely that he has always complied with each and every one of his tax obligations.

"2. The player will always act in the defence of his interests and, as is logical, respecting the decision of the court.

"3. Of course, the player will use the measures he considers necessary to prove that all tax obligations have been fulfilled in an entirely transparent manner and always in adherence with the law."