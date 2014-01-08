Alonso pens new two-year Real Madrid contract
Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso says he has signed a new two-year contract with the club.
The 32-year-old's deal was due to expire at the end of the season but coach Carlo Ancelotti repeatedly stated his desire to keep the Spain international, and he now appears to have got his wish.
Alonso posted a picture from inside the Bernabeu on Twitter, accompanied by the words: "This will be my home for two years. Very, very happy!"
