Ranked! The 50 best Real Madrid players ever

The best Real Madrid players ever are some of the all-time greats. This club, after all, have a history like no others. An association not just with success but in bringing the best to the Bernabeu. Whether you love them or hate them, you can never quite write them off.

15 times, they've been continental champions, from the glory days of the 1950s to the modern Galactico sides assembled by Vicente Del Bosque and Zinedine Zidane: club legends who know a thing or two about winning. It's in the very DNA of this institution. They simply know how to grind out victory.

And some of the greatest footballers to ever kick a ball have represented this iconic club. So picking just 50 here was a torrid task…

FourFourTwo's footballing experts compiled this list of Real Madrid's all-time GOATs based on a number of attributes, statistics and other factors.

As with our list of the best Barcelona players of all time, we looked at legacy and importance to Real Madrid as an institution, balancing what this player did for the club, regardless of their ability. With so many trophies in the Bernabeu cabinet, we wanted to reflect the stars who brought them home – and so people who reflected the very essence of the side was paramount to our list.

But let's not forget the talent that Real Madrid have boasted over the years. How formidable a player was – no matter how short that form – had to be considered, so there are players on this list who perhaps burned bright for a short while, or maybe didn't join all that long ago. We wanted to reflect the technical genius that Los Blancos has seen, as much as the silverware.

We consulted Real Madrid fans and experts to finesse our list, coming up with this as a final countdown of the great and the good to have played for this hallowed institution. Do you agree with our ranking? Let us know @FourFourTwo.

50. Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil (Image credit: Getty)

One of the greatest German technicians of his time, Cristiano Ronaldo was left ‘angry’ after Mesut Ozil left for Arsenal back in 2013, which tells you everything you need to know. Spending just three years at the Bernabeu, Ozil’s impact was limited, but his gift was simple. An eye for a killer pass, it remains a mystery that he did not remain in Spain longer. But having left with more assists than Zinedine Zidane and Luka Modric, despite being there a shorter time than the pair, his impact will forever be felt.

49. Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, already. It is very rare that an Englishman can move to Spain and be idolised in the way Jude Bellingham has been at Real Madrid. It is even more devastating given his age, with a certain type of character needed to cope with the level of pressure that comes with being a Los Blancos player.

Already a Champions League and La Liga winner, the 21-year-old has already been dubbed the next captain of the club and lung-busting midfielder performances go along in proving he looks more than ready to be so.

48. Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane

Commonly regarded as one of the best central defenders of all time, ‘Rolls Royce’ Raphael Varane won four UEFA Champions League crowns with Real Madrid and formed a formidable partnership with Sergio Ramos. Aerially exquisite, comfortable in possession, Varane oozed class whenever he stepped onto the pitch, spending a decade donning the famous white jersey. He won a staggering 18 titles in Spain and will forever be adored by Madrid supporters, no doubt.

47. Fernando Morientes

Fernando Morientes (Image credit: Alamy)

The perfect partner to legendary forward Raul, Fernando Morientes is often perhaps a little underrated given his time at Real Madrid. Quick, dynamic and with a deadly eye for goal, Morientes hammered in exactly 100 goals for Los Blancos during his eight years at the club. Not bad for a striker who cost just £5.5million. Winning two La Liga titles and three European Cups, the former Liverpool man is still widely renowned as a cult hero at Bernabeu.

46. Steve McManaman

Steve McManaman (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most high-profile Bosman transfers of all time, Steve McMananman’s 1999 transfer made him only the third England player to play for Real Madrid. A gentleman both on and off the pitch, McManaman captured the hearts of supporters with his dazzling midfield displays, showing off his versatility playing in a number of different positions. A creative playmaker, it is certain Real will never have a player like him in their ranks again.

45. Guti

Guti (Image credit: Getty Images)

An iconic Madrid midfielder, Guti is still regarded as one of the club’s best homegrown talents. Spending 24 years with Madrid, he won a whopping 15 trophies and played at every level for boyhood club. His career at Real Madrid will be remembered for one of longevity and loyalty, something that is now rarely seen in the modern game.

“I'd prefer 30 minutes at [Real] Madrid than 90 at another team,” famously said the midfielder, optimising his love for the Galacticos.

44. Chendo

Chendo (Image credit: Matias Nieto/Cover/Getty Images)

There were few defenders as committed as Chendo – and he may well have put in the greatest-ever performance against Diego Maradona. The right-back had a modest stature but incredible concentration and discipline, winning seven titles and playing nearly 500 times for Los Blancos. He finished his career in 1998 with a Champions League to put the cherry on a magnificent career at the top.

43. Rafael Gordillo

Rafael Gordillo (Image credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

One of the greatest wing-backs of a generation, Rafael Gordillo moved from Real Betis to Real Madrid and won everything in Spanish football. Five consecutive titles were punctuated by the UEFA Cup in 1986, with Real's homegrown heroes sweeping the board. Gordillo was ever-reliable and formed a formidable partnership with Jose Camacho on the opposite flank.

42. Jacinto Quincoces

Jacinto Quincoces (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A defender of strength and intelligence, Jacinto Quincoces is regarded as one of the greatest pre-WWII Spanish footballers ever. With a penchant for the dramatic, the Basque centre-back was a key member in two LaLiga triumphs and two Spanish Cups.

41. Juanito

Juanito (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Playing for Real Madrid is like touching the sky," Juanito said when he joined the club – and he managed to take Los Blancos to amazing heights. A key member in five league titles, two Copa Del Reys and two UEFA Cups, the Spaniard spent a decade at the Bernabeu and cemented his name as one of the club's classiest forwards.

40. David Beckham

David Beckham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably the best dead-ball specialist of all time, David Beckham’s 2003 transfer from Real Madrid remains one of the most iconic of its generation. Style, grace and a hard-working demeanour on the pitch mean Becks was instantly idolised by a generation of Madrid supporters.

Making just 159 appearances, he is commonly known as the ‘Golden Englishman’ and his 2004 free-kick against Osasuna will go down as one of his best. A true sporting icon in that majestic white kit.

39. Nacho

Nacho (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some teams need flair. Some teams need style. Some teams need a Nacho. Left-back, centre-back, right-back, he’ll be there, epitomising the man who spent some 23 years with his boyhood club. Often unnoticed, Nacho captained the club to a La Liga and Champions League double in his final campaign, whilst also racking up 350 appearances.

A visionary passer of the ball with equal amounts of aggression and endurance, he won 24 titles and again is another underrated icon of Madrid’s storied past.

38. Hector Rial

Hector Rial (seventh from left) (Image credit: Alamy)

The English got a taste of Hector Rial when he scored against them in a friendly in 1955. The Three Lions' defence couldn't deal with him that day: Rial was a complete striker and a playmaker rolled into one, capable of unleashing firebolts of shots and setting up his teammates. He was underrated in those early European Cup-winning sides – but certainly not by teammates who saw him as the perfect foil.

37. Vinicius Jr

Vinicius Jr (Image credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

A modern-day genius, Vinicius Jr continues to go from strength to strength, with a Ballon d’Or crown seemingly heading his way aged just 24. Explosive, devastatingly skillful and one of the best in the world at present, it is clear his future remains at Real Madrid for the foreseeable. His arrival back in 2018 presented one of curiosity, but with his displays especially in Europe attracting fans from all over the world, he could quickly become one of Madrid’s all-time greats in the not-so-distant future.

36. Jose Maria Zarraga

Jose Maria Zarraga (Image credit: Alamy)

The dependable midfield general for five European Cups on the trot, Jose Zarrraga was the Casemiro of his day with tough tackling and a steely leadership. The Spaniard was a mainstay of the side for over 10 years and was much missed when he retired in 1962.

35. Amancio Amaro

Amancio Amaro (Image credit: Gianni Ferrari/Cover/Getty Images)

'The Galician Wizard' put some showmanship back into Real Madrid when he arrived in 1962. A winger with a wicked lick of pace and an eye for the spectacular, Amancio was a member of the "Ye-Ye" side that made multiple European finals with its devastating strike force, inspiring so many to play with his reckless abandon. He retired in 1976 as a European champion 10 years' prior and nine-time La Liga winner.

34. Marquitos

Marquitos (centre, in white) (Image credit: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

Marquitos was a defender with bravery and versatility in spades. After impressing in a match against Real, the capital club were convinced to bring him to Madrid, where he lifted the first five European Cups. Whether he played at full-back or centre-back, he would leave all of himself on the pitch for the cause.

33. Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois (Image credit: Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

There are not many better goalkeepers in world football to have enjoyed a career at the top level like Thibaut Courtois has done. Having already played for rivals Atletico Madrid previously in his career, a rare feat for a man who is so popular in the city, the Belgian expresses all the modern-day facets a goalkeeper should have and Real Madrid are lucky to have him.

Already a three-time Spanish champion and two-time Champions League winner, his legendary status continues to be carved in Madrid.

32. Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Perhaps one of the strangest players to be included in this list, Gareth Bale’s legacy at the Bernabeu is one that still to this day continues to split opinion. Having single-handedly helped Real to win the Champions League, again, back in 2018, many thought his iconic career in Spain would be set in stone. But contract disputes and behind-the-scenes falling outs meant Bale ticked down his contract by playing golf and attracting wholesale hate from supporters. A strange saga, for a player who did so much for Real.

31. Manolo

Manolo (Image credit: Gianni Ferrari/Cover/Getty Images)

One of many Spaniards through the Real youth system of the 80s, Manolo was a fixture until 2001 – and was an intelligent defender instrumental in six championship titles. Hard but fair, he skippered Los Blancos for 13 years, racking up 710 appearances for the side he broke into as a boy.

30. Claude Makelele

Claude Makelele (right)

Considered one of the best holding midfield players of all-time, the Makelele role was subsequently born and utilised. It seems only right that he spent time at Real Madrid, winning two La Liga titles and a Champions League crown. Labelled a ‘destroyer’ his task was simple. Win the ball back and give it to the attack-minded players. That he did, to great effect too. The Frenchman left for Chelsea in 2003 and thus criticism was lambasted the way of Real’s hierarchy.

29. Fernando Redondo

Fernando Redondo (Image credit: Getty Images)

"What does this player have in his boots?" Sir Alex Ferguson asked of Fernando Redondo. "A magnet?”

Fernando Redondo is a name that perhaps not too many will be familiar with, especially given a career that was littered with injuries throughout. An elegant midfielder, Redondo helped Real reclaim their crown in Spain and in Europe across the mid to late 90s. Loved by the Spaniards for his vision and exemplary ability to dictate the game from deep, the former Argentina international played 228 times for Real and enjoyed success throughout.

28. Vicente Del Bosque

Vicente Del Bosque (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a coach, he had an innate sense of balance in a team: as a player, he was a moustachioed midfielder who learned the importance of organisation. A true team player, Vicente Del Bosque was Real's gel for 11 seasons, knitting together the midfield and forward line in perfect harmony. Coaches loved him for his selflessness and intelligence: fans loved him for his loyalty and will to win.

27. Santillana

Santillana (right) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carlos Alonso Gonzalez earned his nickname, Santillana, from his birthplace: a picturesque and historic town in Cantabria. It was fitting to be named after such a beguiling place.

The striker had a mesmeric jump to reach headers, power in abundance and was a natural goalscorer who managed to net 290 goals for Los Blancos across nine title wins and two UEFA Cups. Only Alfredo Di Stefano had scored more by the time Santillana hung up his boots.

26. Miguel Munoz

Miguel Munoz (Image credit: Alamy)

Miguel Munoz was Real Madrid's first European Cup-winning captain and the first man to lift Old Big Ears as a player and a manager. A true leader, Munoz only played for his country eight times but led Real by example, driving his side to four league titles and three European triumphs. In the dugout, he managed the Merengues for 14 years to become the longest-serving coach ever.