Alonso wants to end career at Bayern Munich

Xabi Alonso says Bayern Munich are likely to be his last club in professional football.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a successful career with the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and latterly Bayern, winning two Champions League titles as well as two European championships and one World Cup at international level for Spain.

But with his career nearing its end, Alonso does not see himself making another move after the German champions, despite being interested in Serie A.

"I think [Bayern will be my last club]," he told Marca. "While my mind and body can bear it, I want to keep playing at the elite level.

"And that will be with Bayern - I do not think there is another step for me in senior football. I would go to Italy, but there is not time to give myself there."

However, despite the suggestion that he will see out his playing days at Bayern, Alonso does not know whether his current contract - which expires at the end of the season - will be extended.

"I have not decided," he continued. "As the months pass, I will go slowly taking one direction or another.

"I'll see what I feel or whether the club sit down with me to discuss continuing or taking another path. I do not know what will happen. Time will tell.

"I do not burden myself with that. I have the freedom to decide and I do not set deadlines."

And though the Club World Cup is one honour Alonso is still yet to win, he would not be swayed to stay on for that if Bayern were to win the Champions League and qualify for the competition.

He added: "It would be a grand finale, but I do not think winning that changes my future," he added.

"In my case, to win [the Champions League] with Bayern is a dream, a super goal which hopefully we can achieve."