Altidore misses USA training

"Jozy wasn't feeling well but he'll be fine for tomorrow," Bradley told a news conference after the final workout before the must-win game for the Americans.

A U.S team official told reporters that Altidore's absence was entirely due to an upset stomach.

Bradley will however be without Altidore's strike partner Robbie Findley who is suspended after picking up two yellow cards.

Edson Buddle is expected to start alongside Altidore in attack although Bradley also has the option of moving midfielder Clint Dempsey into a more advanced role and has Hercules Gomez as another attacking option.

Four years ago in Germany, the Americans also went into their final game needing a win to have a chance of progressing but lost to Ghana and headed home early.

Six of the starting line-up from the Ghana game are in the current squad and one of them, skipper Carlos Bocanegra, says that disappointment will be in the team's minds.

"We obviously had a bad outing in 2006 and we weren't happy how things worked out. We have a great chance to get a win and advance to the second round.

"It is important to us because of that disappointment four years ago, it's not really extra motivation but it's in the back of our minds.

"You work so hard and train for so long for the World Cup and it can be over so quickly if you don't advance," he added.

Bocanegra, Oguchi Onyewu, Steve Cherundolo, Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan and DaMarcus Beasley all played in the defeat to Ghana and all expect Beasley are expected to start on Wednesday.

