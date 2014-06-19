Altidore out of Portugal clash, but Dempsey fit
United States striker Jozy Altidore has been ruled out of his country's FIFA World Cup clash with Portugal on Sunday.
The Sunderland frontman was forced from the field after hurting his hamstring in a 2-1 win over Ghana on Monday, plunging his future involvement in Brazil into serious doubt.
US Soccer have now confirmed that the player will be absent for their second Group G encounter, but offered no hint as to his long-term fitness.
There was better news for two of Jurgen Klinsmann's other injury concerns.
Matt Besler, who also suffered a hamstring problem in the Ghana fixture, is fit and available for selection, while Clint Dempsey is expected to start despite suffering a broken nose in the same game.
The captain opened the scoring in the US curtain-raiser, tucking the ball home in the opening minute, before Jack Brooks headed home a late winner.
