Aluko getting back to his best after injury

The former Rangers forward missed a penalty in the first half of the quarter-final against Gus Poyet's side on Sunday and was then substituted with the game goalless.

Aluko's team-mates spared his blushes by scoring three times to secure a 3-0 victory at the KC Stadium and see Hull through to the semi-final of the FA Cup for the first time in 84 years.

The Nigeria international had endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a torn Achilles before returning last month, but can now look forward to a trip to Wembley to face League One side Sheffield United next month.

And the 25-year-old is delighted to be playing his part in Hull's quest to lift the FA Cup and stay in the Premier League.

"I'm feeling alright and I think I'm pretty much over the injury I had," said Aluko.

"Playing and getting the minutes under my belt and getting my confidence back has been good and it's coming.

"It feels good to be back out there, especially with us winning games as well. Obviously I was disappointed to miss the penalty on Sunday, but apart from that I felt I did okay."

Hull face Nigel Clough's United side at the home of English football on Sunday April 13, but before then must focus on avoiding being drawn into a relegation battle and they host title contenders Manchester City on Saturday.