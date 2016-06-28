Alves aiming to bring Champions League to Juventus

Dani Alves is aiming to bring Champions League glory to Juventus after completing his switch from Barcelona.

Alves' free transfer from Camp Nou to Turin on a two-year deal was completed on Monday, with the Brazilian opting against renewing his Barca contract.

The right-back was part of the Barca side that denied Juve a treble by beating them in the 2015 Champions League final in Berlin.

However, Alves is hoping to help bring the European trophy back to Turin for the first time since 1995-96.

"It's a great honour to be her. Juve have a great dream and I want to make it a reality," said the Brazilian when presented to the media.

"The club's dream is to win the Champions League and I hope to help them achieve this.

"I can't say exactly what Juve require to win the Champions League. That's something I'll begin to work out from now onwards.

"We need to believe we can win the Champions League if we are to do it. We will give it our best shot.

"Juve is a club full of interesting challenges and goals. There's a unique opportunity to go down in history here."

RT for our new number 23? June 28, 2016

The 33-year-old is excited to be undertaking a new challenge and playing alongside the likes of Paul Pogba.

"The club's history fascinates me. I also wanted a new experience, in a new country," continued Alves.

"I'm not someone who looks for an easy ride. I'm not a star, I'm a real worker.

"I haven't had the chance to speak a great deal with the coach, but I can imagine what he'll be asking of me.

"Pogba is a great player. I am excited by the chance to play with players of his quality."

Alves will wear the number 23 at Juventus, a nod to the Cleveland Cavaliers' recent NBA Finals win.

"I will wear the number 23 in honour of LeBron James," he added.