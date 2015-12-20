Alves celebrates 'another dream come true'

Barcelona full-back Dani Alves hailed their success in the Club World Cup final against River Plate as another dream that came true.

Two goals from Luis Suarez followed Lionel Messi's opener to give Barca a comfortable 3-0 victory in Sunday's showpiece, adding a fifth trophy to the Spanish club's haul for the calendar year.

The triumph also saw Barca become the first team to win the competition for three times and Alves said: "Being part of this group is very special, no doubt.

"When you stop and remember where you came from and all you had to work and overcome to be here playing with these incredible teammates, top players, makes you really believe that dreaming is possible and that people should never give up when they want something.

"No matter how difficult it is, if you work, if you have the humility to know where you are, what you want and the place you want to reach, there's no doubt you'll end up getting it. Today [Sunday] another dream came true.

"I think it's one more title among many we have achieved. I think each one has its importance, a special taste, it's the third [Club World Cup] title of this group and I hope we do not stop here."