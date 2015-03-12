Alves reacts angrily to PSG transfer rumours

Reports in Spain have suggested that the Brazil defender - whose contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of the season - had agreed to join PSG on a three-year-deal.

Alves posted a picture of himself on the front page of various newspaper publications with the caption: "You really believe in what they say? I'm a little tired of hearing sheep talking s***...

"I love this club [Barcelona] until death and I'd stay forever. But one day if I have to go I will have the same balls that got me this far and I don't need any sheep to speak for me."