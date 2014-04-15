Amalfitano keen on Premier League stay

The midfielder moved to West Brom at the start of the season on loan from Ligue 1 outfit Marseille and, although his parent club are keen for him to return, Amalfitano would like to stay in England.

Amalfitano has scored four goals in 24 Premier League appearances this season, including two in the last three games.

Willie McKay, the 29-year-old's agent, suggested that Amalfitano may not remain at The Hawthorns, but insisted that other clubs were interested.

"Marseille are keen to have Morgan back in their team next season as they have been keeping tabs on his performances for West Brom," McKay told Sky Sports.

"West Brom would like to sign him, but they have missed the cut-off point in the loan deal to make it permanent as they were unable to commit to a deal due to the uncertainty over their Premier League status.

"I know a lot of other Premier League clubs are interested in Morgan and are monitoring developments.

"Morgan has really enjoyed this season at West Brom and he would love to stay in the Premier League."