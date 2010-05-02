Amauri left out of Italy training squad

The 29-year-old, never capped by Brazil after being forced by his club to turn down a late call-up last year, received Italian citizenship last month after months of bureaucracy held up the process.

Italy coach Marcello Lippi had promised to consider Amauri once he became Italian but the lengthy wait and the striker's poor recent form for Juve have cost him.

AS Roma and Inter Milan players were left out of the 29-man training squad, which will meet up on Tuesday and Wednesday in Rome, because the two sides play in the Italian Cup final on Wednesday.

Francesco Totti, considering coming out of international retirement for the June 11-July 11 World Cup in South Africa, was therefore not considered, alongside club team mates Luca Toni and Daniele De Rossi.

De Rossi is certain to be in South Africa but Toni still needs to prove he is back to his best.

Lippi sprang no real surprises with Cagliari midfielder Andrea Cossu, Bari defender Leonardo Bonucci and Palermo goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu keeping their places after receiving their first call-ups for the 0-0 friendly draw with Cameroon in March.

Other than established players coming back after injury, Juventus midfielder Antonio Candreva and Genoa defender Salvatore Bocchetti also return to the squad.

Juve have nine players in the squad despite languishing in seventh in Serie A and having missed out on Champions League qualification.

The world champions, who will face Paraguay, New Zealand and Slovakia in Group F, must whittle down their squad to 23 names before the tournament.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Morgan De Sanctis (Napoli), Federico Marchetti (Cagliari), Salvatore Sirigu (Palermo)

Defenders: Salvatore Bocchetti (Genoa), Leonardo Bonucci (Bari), Fabio Cannavaro (Juventus), Mattia Cassani (Palermo), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Domenico Criscito (Genoa), Fabio Grosso (Juventus), Nicola Legrottaglie (Juventus), Christian Maggio (Napoli), Gianluca Zambrotta (AC Milan)

Midfielders: Mauro Camoranesi (Juventus), Antonio Candreva (Juventus), Andrea Cossu (Cagliari), Gennaro Gattuso (Milan), Claudio Marchisio (Juventus), Riccardo Montolivo (Fiorentina), Angelo Palombo (Sampdoria), Simone Pepe (Udinese), Andrea Pirlo (Milan)

Forwards: Marco Borriello (Milan), Antonio Di Natale (Udinese), Alberto Gilardino (Fiorentina), Vincenzo Iaquinta (Juventus), Giampaolo Pazzini (Sampdoria), Fabio Quagliarella (Napoli).

