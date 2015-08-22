Amavi will learn from error - Sherwood
Despite costing Aston Villa a point at Crystal Palace, manager Tim Sherwood was philosophical over Jordan Amavi's late error.
Tim Sherwood has backed Jordan Amavi to learn from his mistake which cost Aston Villa a point in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.
Amavi coughed up possession in the 87th minute at Selhurst Park, allowing Palace debutant Bakary Sako to secure the points for the hosts with a fine finish.
Earlier Scott Dann's 71st-minute opener had been cancelled out as Villa new boy Adama Traore - making his bow in English football - saw his cut back deflected into the net by Pape Souare.
Asked about Amavi's error, Sherwood said: "That's what you will get with young players, unfortunately.
"Jordan hasn't made many mistakes since he's been here. That's one and he will have to learn from it.
"We have a lot of good young players. We have added a lot of youth to the squad. Unfortunately you will get ups and downs with young players.
"I have been in that boat before, I have seen it. But I know how to develop them.
"He made the wrong choice. But you have to learn. He will - he's a good player."
Pressed on substitute forward Traore's impact, Sherwood added: "You saw a young player who has no fear at all in Traore. He burst forward and lit it up today in a short period.
"I thought it was the right time to put him on. That's what he is capable of. We know what he possesses. Hopefully those Villa fans can see a lot more of him.
"I will make sure he gets the right opportunities at the right times."
