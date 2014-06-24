Ambrosini wants overseas move, says agent

Former Milan man Ambrosini, 37, announced his departure from Fiorentina last month after just one season with the club and is eager to experience a new country, having spent his entire career in his homeland.

According to his agent, Ambrosini has offers from Serie A clubs, but he plans to reject those and become a television pundit if a deal abroad cannot be agreed.

"He has some offers in Italy, but he won't take them into consideration," Ambrosini's agent Moreno Roggi told Radio Blu.

"He wants to try an experience abroad, but if that doesn't happen he will hang up his boots.

"He has a significant offer from a television channel."

Ambrosini was at Milan from 1995 to 2013, winning four Serie A titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns before joining Fiorentina.