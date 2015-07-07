Ameobi extends Newcastle deal and heads for Cardiff

Sammy Ameobi has joined Cardiff City on a season-long loan after signing a new two-year contract with Premier League side Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old was out of contract at St James' Park, but the winger has penned fresh terms on Tyneside.

Having scored four goals in 67 appearances for Newcastle, Ameobi has subsequently moved to Championship side Cardiff for the entirety of the 2015-16 season.

"We're delighted to have Sammy on board, having hand-picked him specifically for his creativity and skill," Cardiff CEO Ken Choo told the Welsh club's official website.

"Sammy has Premier League experience to the tune of more than 50 top-flight appearances."