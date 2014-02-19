Ameobi future at Newcastle is 'unclear'

The 32-year-old Nigeria international has spent his entire career at St James' Park aside from a loan spell at Stoke City back in 2008, but his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

Ameobi, who made his Newcastle debut against Chelsea in 2000, knows there is a chance his long stay at the club could be coming to an end, but has vowed to give his all for Alan Pardew's side.

He told the Shields Gazette: "After the summer, my future is unclear.

"Basically, I'll do what I've always done. Like I've always said, I've never taken it (playing for Newcastle) for granted. Every time I step on that pitch, I relish it.

"When it does finally end, it'll be a sad moment, but at the moment my focus is trying to help this club.

"That's what I've always tried to do, and that will never change."

Ameobi was an unused substitute in Newcastle's last two games after starting the 3-0 derby defeat against Sunderland at the start of this month.