Ameobi joins Gaziantep on one-year deal
Free agent Shola Ameobi signed a one-year deal with second-tier Turkish club Gaziantep, after his time at Newcastle United ended in May.
Ameobi, 32, was released by the Premier League outfit after 14 years at St James' Park, and after being linked with a move to the A-League in Australia, he was unveiled by Gaziantep on Monday.
"We want to establish an ambitious team in the league this season, and a strong team continues to strengthen by adding players," a statement on the 2.Lig side's website read.
"We have therefore tied Nigerian striker Shola Ameobi - from one of the strongest teams in England, Newcastle United - to us for one year."
Ameobi was a youth product at Newcastle before making 312 league appearances for the Tyneside outfit, scoring 53 goals.
The nine-time Nigeria international featured twice at the World Cup in Brazil, tallying 63 minutes, having previously represented the England Under-21 team from 2000-03.
Gaziantep finished 13th in the 2013-14 campaign in the Turkish second division.
