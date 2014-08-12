Ameobi joins Gaziantep on one-year deal

Ameobi, 32, was released by the Premier League outfit after 14 years at St James' Park, and after being linked with a move to the A-League in Australia, he was unveiled by Gaziantep on Monday.

"We want to establish an ambitious team in the league this season, and a strong team continues to strengthen by adding players," a statement on the 2.Lig side's website read.

"We have therefore tied Nigerian striker Shola Ameobi - from one of the strongest teams in England, Newcastle United - to us for one year."

Ameobi was a youth product at Newcastle before making 312 league appearances for the Tyneside outfit, scoring 53 goals.

The nine-time Nigeria international featured twice at the World Cup in Brazil, tallying 63 minutes, having previously represented the England Under-21 team from 2000-03.

Gaziantep finished 13th in the 2013-14 campaign in the Turkish second division.