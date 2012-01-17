Ancelotti admits waiting for Gunners or Spurs

The former Chelsea chief was put in charge of PSG last month following the departure of Antoine Kombouare.

And he has admitted that he was willing to wait until the summer to return to management, and was hoping that a job in London would become free, preferably at Emirates Stadium or White Hart Lane.

"Before PSG's call I thought of a year-long sabbatical, hoping that in the summer a job like Tottenham or Arsenal - a top London bench - would become available, but I was tired of not working," Ancelotti told Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian also spoke about the events that occurred last summer when he was relieved of his duties as Chelsea boss by Roman Abramovich.

"When Abramovich fired me, he was very cold. He said to me good luck and stopped," he said.

"He knew that I wasn't in agreement with that decision and he preferred to avoid talking about it in detail."

And he added how he sympathises with current Blues boss Andre Villas, who is being scrutinised by Chelsea fans and the media for his side's stuttering start to the season.

"Is he [Abramovich] sorry for calling Villas Boas? I don't judge the work of a colleague, I'm just saying that coaching this Chelsea, in the midst of a big generational change, is complicated."



