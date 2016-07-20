Ancelotti: Allianz bow was like first day at school

Carlo Ancelotti says he felt like he was preparing for his first day at school, such was his excitement ahead of his home debut as Bayern Munich coach.

The Italian coach oversaw a 1-0 win over Manchester City in his first match at the Allianz Arena in charge of the German giants, defeating the recently departed Pep Guardiola in his first outing as boss of the Premier League side.

"I was excited as if it had been my first day at school. I know the stadium and the fans. It was a fantastic atmosphere, and I believe we can achieve a lot together," Ancelotti said.

"It was quite a good start today in terms of our play."

Ancelotti was happy with how his side played against City, with the winner coming through youngster Erdal Ozturk.

"Of course it's always difficult against a strong team like Manchester City. Considering that it's the early stage of pre-season we played quite well," he said.

"We showed that we're in good condition, but we still have time to improve."