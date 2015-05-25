Ancelotti bears no grudge after Real sacking

Carlo Ancelotti says he will remember his time as Real Madrid coach with fondness, despite being sacked by the club on Monday.

Real president Florentino Perez announced that Ancelotti has left the Santiago Bernabeu in a short media conference earlier in the day.

And Ancelotti then took to Twitter to express pride with his two seasons in the Spanish capital, which yielded Real's long-awaited 10th UEFA Champions League crown and the Copa del Rey in 2013-14, plus the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this season.

"I'd like to keep in mind this fantastic two years at Real Madrid. Thanks to the club, the supporters and my players. #HalaMadridYNadaMas [Hala Madrid and nothing more]," wrote the Italian.

Ancelotti's successor at the Bernabeu - widely expected to be Napoli coach Rafael Benitez - is set to be named next week.