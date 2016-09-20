Ancelotti benches Hummels for Hertha clash

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed Jerome Boateng will start alongside Javi Martinez when Bayern Munich host Hertha Berlin on Wednesday, with Mats Hummels benched despite being declared fully fit.

Hummels was one of several players who missed the 3-1 Bundesliga win over Ingolstadt at the weekend due to illness, but is now ready to feature again.

Nevertheless, the former Borussia Dortmund defender will have to settle for a spot among the substitutes, with Ancelotti set to retain Boateng, who made his comeback from injury on Saturday.

"[Philipp] Lahm, [David] Alaba and Hummels all trained on Tuesday and are ready to play on Wednesday after their illness," Ancelotti said at a news conference.

"Boateng has been training well and is in great shape. He will start on Wednesday. I think he is ready for it. He will play alongside Martinez and Hummels will be on the bench. We have three amazing centre-backs and I want to keep them fresh.

"[Arjen] Robben will be on the bench again. He could play one half, between 30 and 45 minutes.

"[Holger] Badstuber still needs two weeks or so. Douglas Costa is unavailable for another week."

Hertha and Bayern are the only teams that have won their opening three matches of the season and Ancelotti expects a tough encounter at Allianz Arena.

"Hertha have been playing well in their last three games and won all three of them. The have a great team spirit and are very compact," he said.

"Hertha have been a bit of a surprise this season, but I have seen them play. They are very quick, dynamic and compact. And they have individual quality. But we should prepare for their team in general, not for individuals.

"It will be a difficult game for us. We did not play well against Ingolstadt and have to improve. We have to be intense, both on and off the ball."