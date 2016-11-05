Ancelotti claims Bayern deserved to beat Hoffenheim

Carlo Ancelotti has voiced his frustration at Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim and believes the reigning Bundesliga champions deserved to win Saturday's encounter at Allianz Arena.

A Kerem Demirbay goal saw Bayern fall behind in the 16th minute, Steven Zuber's own goal helping the Bavarians back on level terms.

Ancelotti's men created a number of chances to take the lead, but they failed to make their chances count and had to settle for a draw instead.

"We were having a few difficulties early on and struggled to deal with Hoffenheim's pressing," Ancelotti told reporters.

"But we showed more intensity, quality and a better attitude after the break.

"I think a win for us would have been a deserved result if you look at the chances we got. But that's football, sometimes you are just lacking luck."

Mats Hummels, meanwhile, acknowledged Bayern's start was below par, but thought they had done enough to seal the win after the interval.

"Hoffenheim put in a very aggressive performance. We did not have a good start, we have to admit that," he added.

"We improved after conceding ... we got plenty of good chances after the break and hit the woodwork twice. Those chances could have decided the match in our favour."