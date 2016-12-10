Ancelotti delighted after Muller finally scores

Carlo Ancelotti expressed his delight after seeing Thomas Muller net his first Bundesliga goal of the season as Bayern Munich returned to the top of the table on Saturday.

Muller has endured a tough campaign personally but grabbed his first league goal in 999 minutes as Bayern thrashed Wolfsburg 5-0 to move above RB Leipzig at the Bundesliga summit.

"Our performance was very good today," Ancelotti told a post-match news conference.

"We had a good control over the game after the first goal. In front of goal, we sometimes had a bit of luck.

"I am happy for Thomas Muller. He always does a good job on the pitch for us, even if he isn't scoring.

"The goal is good for him, but I judge his performance not only on the goals. He works hard for the team."

Muller, however, preferred to focus on Bayern's return to the top of the table after Leipzig were beaten at 10-man Ingolstadt.

"Now we are leaders, and doing our Christmas party on Saturday night is certainly good," he said.

"In the last few games, we played quite well. We want to take this into the last two games, and then we will be first heading into Christmas."

Bayern now head to Darmstadt before facing title rivals Leipzig before the mid-season break.