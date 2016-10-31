Ancelotti hails in-form Robben

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti praised the form of Arjen Robben ahead of Tuesday's Champions League encounter with PSV.

The Netherlands international missed the opening stages of the 2016-17 campaign due to injury but has impressed with a number of fine outings since his return.

Robben has already netted four goals in seven appearances in all competitions and Ancelotti hopes the winger can keep up his current form.

"Robben has been doing really well lately," Ancelotti said at a media conference.

"He has been showing his quality and his experience and that is great for the team. I hope that he can keep playing at this level. We will do everything we can to help him keep up his current form.

"He is in great shape, but I do not know how long he will play against PSV. It could be 45 minutes, an hour or 80 minutes. We will see what happens.

"The most important thing for me is that the players work together as a team and help each other."

Ancelotti benched Thomas Muller for Bayern's 3-1 win over Augsburg at the weekend, but he was quick to stress he does not have any problems with the Germany international.

"I think Muller is doing really well," Ancelotti added.

"He has been helping the team really well and is strong tactically. He is a very intelligent player.

"We just wanted to give him a bit of rest in our last game. He is fit for the game against PSV now."