Ancelotti hints at future Costa selfie

Carlo Ancelotti had no problems with Douglas Costa celebrating his Bayern Munich goal with a selfie and suggested next time he may join in.

Costa made his first start of the Bundesliga campaign on Saturday and struck the second goal in their 2-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach at the Allianz Arena.

It was a welcome return for the Brazilian after struggling with injuries this season, and to celebrate his strike he ran to a friend in the crowd and took a selfie.

Ancelotti conceded he would rather his players concentrated on the match in hand but hinted his attacking midfielder should celebrate his next goal with the Bayern bench.

"We live in a world of social media, of course I would like players to stay focused on the game but sometimes it can happen," Ancelotti said at his post-match news conference.

"He played a good game, it was the first game after the injury. I can allow this [one].

"Maybe next time he can call me and we can do a picture together."