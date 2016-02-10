Ancelotti: Italy job is a decade away
Carlo Ancelotti says he will not be thinking about taking over as Italy boss for another 10 years.
Carlo Ancelotti has no plans to manage Italy for at least another decade and suggested that the World Cup in 2030 could give him a glorious final triumph at the age of 71.
The 56-year-old, who was sacked by Real Madrid at the end of last season, will replace Pep Guardiola as Bayern Munich head coach from the start of the 2016-17 campaign, having agreed a three-year deal.
Ancelotti is regularly linked with the Italy job, but has regularly reiterated that international management is not on his immediate agenda.
The ex-AC Milan boss did say, though, that he would consider taking the role in 2026, with a view to winning the World Cup four years later given Italy's track record of being runners-up (1970, 1994) and triumphing (1982 and 2006) in the tournament at 24-year intervals.
"According to historical recurrences, Italy will get to the final of the championship in Russia [2018] and win the one in 2030," Ancelotti told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"I started with the Azzurri next to Arrigo Sacchi and I might as well finish that way - I will be 71, just the right age for one last hurrah.
"Of course that means I need to keep working for the next 10 years now until I can reach 2026. Once I get there, then I will start thinking about the Italy job."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.