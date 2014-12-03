Ancelotti: Jese needs time after lengthy layoff

The 21-year-old tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Real's UEFA Champions League fixture against Schalke in March and made his first appearance in nine months in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Cornella in the Copa del Rey.

Jese came off the bench shortly before the hour mark in the second leg of the last 32 clash as Real advanced 9-1 on aggregate and netted the final goal in a comfortable victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite a triumphant return, Ancelotti is happy to remain patient and gradually ease Jese back into action.

"You have to get used to playing but he showed good attitude," said the Real coach.

"The team took the game seriously and won it well. We have shown good quality, which is what we were looking for.

"Of course, he is a player who has been out for a long time. He'll play against Ludogorets [next Tuesday] and then he'll need time.

"Coming back from injury isn't easy. He's had a great recovery and now he's another squad member."

Ancelotti stated he felt "confident" of overturning Isco's red card in the 2-1 victory over Malaga on Saturday, while Sami Khedira spent Tuesday night in hospital as a precaution after taking a knock to the head.