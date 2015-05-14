Ancelotti keen for Real stay

Carlo Ancelotti wants to remain at Real Madrid, but knows the European champions may opt to replace him.

The Italian is under pressure after Real's UEFA Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Juventus on Wednesday.

With Barcelona needing only one win to seal the La Liga title, Ancelotti and Real may finish the season with just the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup to show for their efforts.

When asked about his future, Ancelotti said: "I don't have to say anything,

"I will stay here if the club is happy with my two years here, if they don't, they will have to take a decision.

"I would like to stay here but I know how it works in the football world, because the club has the right to change the coach if they are not happy."

Ancelotti is set to hold talks with the club at the end of the season and said it is not for him to assess the job he has done in the 2014/15 campaign.

"I don't have to grade myself. I'd always give myself 10 out of 10 because I devote a lot of time to my work," Ancelotti said.

"I don't think it's fair for me to give myself a mark; it's up to the club to judge a coach's work."