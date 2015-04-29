Ancelotti not convinced Barca will slip up

Carlo Ancelotti has vowed to do everything in his power to guide Real Madrid to the Liga title, but he is not convinced that Barcelona will relinquish their lead at the summit.

Luis Enrique's Barca lead the title race by two points after Real's 3-0 defeat of Almeria on Wednesday, but the pacesetters have a slightly easier run-in.

Up next in La Liga for Real is a trip to Sevilla, who have not lost at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the league since February 2014, and that is swiftly followed by a meeting at home to another of the UEFA Champions League hopefuls, Valencia.

Barca's only genuine test sees them head to Atletico Madrid on the final day of the season and, while Ancelotti is adamant Real can take maximum points from their remaining games, he is not so sure that Luis Enrique's side will slip up.

"We are not sure that Barcelona will lose points, but we are confident we can win the rest of our games," Ancelotti said.

"We are now in that very important part of the season where every game is crucial.

"I'll put out the best possible team to beat Sevilla [on Saturday], despite the fact we play Juventus [the following Tuesday] because that game does not matter."