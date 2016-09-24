Ancelotti praises Thiago after Hamburg victory

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti hailed the influence of Thiago Alcantara in the wake of his side's 1-0 Bundesliga victory over Hamburg.

The league leaders extended their winning run in all competitions to eight games, but left it late against the struggling hosts, with Joshua Kimmich bagging the only goal of the afternoon two minutes from time.

It was Thiago who sent Franck Ribery away down the left with a sublime first-time pass, with the Frenchman's low cross then being gleefully swept home by Kimmich.

That capped a fine display in the eyes of Ancelotti, the Italian delighted with his midfielder's overall performance in what was a hard-fought clash at the Volksparkstadion.

"It was a very difficult game," he said. "As expected, Hamburg played with great intensity.

"The second half was a bit different and we had our chances, but that pass from Thiago at the end was fantastic.

"This is one of his qualities and he played very well."

It had looked as though Bayern might have to settle for a draw after Rene Adler produced a string of fine saves in what was an inspired goalkeeping performance.

And goalscorer Kimmich admitted that the defending Bundesliga champions had not been at their best against a Hamburg side which is yet to win a league game this term.

"We were not good in the first half," he said.

"We had no ideas going forward and didn't create much. In the second half we had three or four great chances and luckily got the goal in the end."