Ancelotti predicts recovery from Real

Ancelotti was publically backed by president Florentino Perez in midweek after Tuesday's 4-3 defeat to Schalke extended Real's winless run to three games in all competitions.

While the European champions progressed on aggregate despite the UEFA Champions League loss, fans at the Santiago Bernabeu showed their frustrations, while Iker Casillas stated Real were at "rock-bottom".

Ancelotti acknowledged the pressure is on his side going into Sunday's La Liga visit of Levante, but has confidence his charges will stop the rot.

"It's normal for us to be rattled. Everyone at Real Madrid is rattled by what's happened. That doesn't mean we're going to give up," he said.

"We're going to put in more effort and be more committed. I'm convinced we're going to turn this situation around very quickly.

"The players are eager to get out of this situation and to sort out the problems we've had.

"Things are wide open. We want to reach the end of the season still in the running for all the trophies we're vying for."

"When the fans whistle you it means they're not happy. I use it as motivation to improve.

"I don't feel pressure from the press: I'm focused on my job. I try to make decisions based on what I think, not what I hear."

Real are one point behind leaders Barcelona, but are through to the last eight of the Champions League in defence of their title.